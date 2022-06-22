If there’s one camera accessory I’m picky about, it’s the camera strap I use. I remember being in Ireland and forgetting my favorite strap and having to find a local shop to buy a no-name brand.

Never again. I always have an extra strap in my bag, my car … you name it.

But recently, I’ve found that I like to go back and forth between a sling strap and a wrist strap, depending on what and how I’m photographing. Having a comfortable and secure wrist strap is key when you’re out and about. It’s a great option for when you’re capturing city scenes or even doing a portrait session.

I was surprised by how much I liked the Niko Camera Wrist Strap by Chrome Industries. It looked pretty basic when first opening up the box, but after using it multiple times over the past few weeks, it’s become a mainstay in my camera bag.

Pros

Comfortable fit

Tightens around your wrist for a secure fit

Key ring attachment makes it easy to remove if needed

Affordable, at just $25

Cons

Key ring attachment can stretch too easily, making for a loose fit if you’re changing between cameras

Could use a bit more padding, specifically for the back of the hand/wrist

Technical specifications — Niko Camera Wrist Strap

All technical specifications have been taken from the Chrome Industries website:

5 bar webbing strap

Quick-adjust 3-bar system

Split rings to attach to round or flat camera mounts

Adjustable length from 10.5–15.5 inches

1″ strap width

Interchangeable with the Niko Camera Shoulder Strap

Ergonomics and build quality — Niko Camera Wrist Strap

The Niko Camera Wrist Strap is made of a 1-inch 5 bar webbing. Think of this as similar in material to a seat belt. While I’ve seen more and more straps use this, I always have the concern about wrist straps being itchy and attracting sweat. Fear not — the Niko was lightweight and comfortable to wear, even throughout a 7-hour photoshoot in the summer heat.

Still, I would’ve liked to see a bit of extra padding here, particularly where it touches the back of your hand or wrist. That would’ve made this strap feel a bit more premium.

The strap can also be used with Niko’s shoulder strap, in case you have one of those. This makes it easy to go back and forth between different carry options.

I do wish that they had used a different connector. Having a key ring is not only somewhat of a challenge to get on and off, but it’s also easy to stretch, meaning that it might not close completely. If you’re taking this on and off more than a couple of times, be prepared to have this not close tightly. I used the “Chrome” red rubber band to hold this into place while traveling, and then pushed it back on the strap when I started shooting. Having something like Peak Design’s anchor system would’ve been much more user-friendly.

In the field — Niko Camera Wrist Strap

Photo by Drew Links

While I’ve traditionally been a sling guy, having a wrist strap is oftentimes easier and more comfortable to use, especially when dealing with smaller cameras and lenses.

The Niko Camera Strap worked well when I took it on a few photowalks. I tested it with a couple different cameras, including the Sony a7 IV and Fujifilm X-T30 II. It worked well with each of these, including when my a7 IV had its battery grip attached. It felt nice when holding up my camera, and it stayed securely fit around my wrist.

One thing to note is that the strap attachment can sometimes get in the way. This is a common issue with traditional wrist straps like the Niko, but you can learn to get around that pretty quickly.

The biggest benefit to the Niko strap? You don’t have to worry about neck or shoulder heat during those hot summer days. When the sun is shining and I’m out in 90-degree weather, it can be uncomfortable after a while to wear a sling strap. A wrist strap — especially one that’s comfortable like the Niko — is much easier to use, especially for longer photoshoots.