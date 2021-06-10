Welcome back to another episode of the Tamron Recipes podcast, brought to you by Tamron USA and SkipCohenUniversity.com.

In this show, Skip Cohen and I interview fellow photographers and discuss the elements that went into creating their favorite images.

Given the pandemic and the resulting challenges in the photography industry, landscape photography is a great way to stay creative while effectively practicing social distancing. That’s what makes this episode of Tamron Recipes with Jamie Malcolm-Brown both fun and applicable! While his wedding and portrait business may be on hold due to the pandemic, his life as a landscape artist is thriving and flourishing.

Featuring images from both land and air, his photography is a testament to creativity and gives us a different perspective of the world. Using his Tamron’s 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lens, his portfolio demonstrates that even in a pandemic, you can still stay creative. Jamie shares a lot of great insight in this new episode.

To see more of Jamie’s work, check out his website.

Listen Here: Tamron Recipes with Jamie Malcolm-Brown