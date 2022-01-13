Welcome to Mind Your Own Business, the podcast that helps photographers improve their business and their lives! Today, we chat with photographer Bert Behnke. Bert shares what he’s been doing to keep his photography business on track during these challenging times.

© Behnke Photographers Ltd. All rights reserved

We discuss:

How Bert got started in the photography industry

How he’s staying focused and maintaining his business

The role of education

How he puts his portrait clients at ease during a photo session

The dynamics of working with his wife on the photography business

Upcoming Imaging USA

His upcoming programs

Advice for photographers just starting out

Bert can be found at

Be sure to let us know if you have any thoughts or questions in the comments section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You can be the next guest on our podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to [email protected] or [email protected], with the subject line MIND YOUR OWN BUSINESS IDEA. Then write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

Thanks for listening! Don’t forget to share this episode with your friends. You can also listen on iTunes; we’d love it if you could post a review!