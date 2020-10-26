Sometimes, we don’t have a choice but to photograph in unappealing light. In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan walks us through how to conquer harsh sunlight when photographing a portrait.

He shows us how to use the items around us — like a light pole — to bring in some shade for the subject. Or if there’s no shade, he shows how to use a collapsible reflector to help diffuse the light. Even if you’re working solo, it’s easy to create a portrait that can overcome the harsh midday sun for a well-balanced photograph.