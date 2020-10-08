One of the best investments you can make as a photographer is figuring out how to control the light outdoors. Using strobes let you control the light that hits your subject, making for a much more appealing photograph than just natural light.

In the video above from The Slanted Lens, Jay P. Morgan walks you through how to make it look like your subject is in the shade. He walks you through four key principles — creative reasons to choose an aperture, setting your shutter speed, how to match strobe power to aperture and how to increase your shutter speed to light your background.