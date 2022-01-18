Our friends over at Platypod have opened up pre-orders for their much-anticipated Playball, with delivery starting in April/May 2022!

The Platyball is available in two versions — the Ergo and Elite. The difference? The Elite comes with an electronic leveling indicator — the first of its kind. Both models support up to 22 pounds, meaning it’ll work with the heaviest of cameras or lenses without fail. Both models are weather-sealed, making them perfect for any conditions that Mother Nature might toss your way.

The Platyball marks Platypod’s first-ever ball head. The company promises supreme ease of use and ultimate flexibility. Whether you’re photographing architecture, landscapes, portraits or nightscapes, the Platyball is a great option for any photographer.