With spring officially underway, now’s the perfect time to pick up a macro lens to help capture nature’s beauty. Whether you’re going after flowers, or if insects are more your thing, these lenses will help you create beautiful spring-time nature shots.

Sony 90mm f/2.8 Macro

If you’ve never used the Sony 90mm f/2.8 Macro lens, you’re in for a treat. This lens lets you get amazingly up-close, and has stellar optics that focus on your subject and give a nice fall-off. The 11-inch minimum focusing distance makes this a great lens for capturing the beauty of textures and objects that nature has to offer. Here’s what Michèle Grenier had to say in her review:

“When you’ve never had a hands-on with the Sony 90mm f/2.8 macro lens, it is hard to imagine how close it actually allows you to be from your subject. A regular lens requires a minimum distance of several inches — sometimes even feet — in order to be able to focus. “I’ve got gorgeous shots that I couldn’t have achieved with any of my other lenses.” Michèle Grenier

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro Art lens for E and L mounts

If you’re looking for some marvelous bokeh, look no further. The Sigma 105mm f/2.8 Macro lens — available for both E and L mounts — screams bokeh! This lens offers some amazing subject separation, making it perfect for any of nature’s elements you might throw at it. It’s also ridiculously sharp! The aperture ring is also perfect for videographers looking for more control over their shot. Here’s what Brett Day had to say in his review:

“The Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro is a cracking lens that will please those who like to make the tiny things in this world come to life. When it comes to sharpness, this lens from Sigma is hard to beat.” Brett Day

Olympus M.Zuiko 60mm f/2.8 Macro

This was one of the first lenses I purchased for my Olympus system, and I’m so happy I picked it up! Micro four thirds shooters will love the close focusing capabilities of the 60mm f/2.8 Macro lens, which offers a beautiful, sharp view of your subject and a nice separation in the background. Couple that with Olympus’ amazing image stabilization, and you’re got a winner when it comes to capturing macro images.

Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro

“Fast” doesn’t immediately come to mind with macro lenses, but the Canon RF 100mm f/2.8 L Macro lens is exactly that. It offers fast, accurate autofocus combined with a beautiful depth of field that’s perfect for capturing nature. It also has up to 8 stops of shake correction, meaning it’s great for handheld shots in those tricky situations.

Nikon Z MC 105mm Macro

Offering a minimum focusing distance of 11.4 inches, the Nikon MC 105mm f/2.8 Macro is a great Z mount lens that lets you capture everything from nature to wildlife to flowers in the great outdoors. Image stabilization helps minimize camera shake up to 4.5 stops, and a fluorine coating prevents the elements from sticking to the surface of your lens. An integrated OLED offers information at your fingertips to allow you to quickly confirm settings like aperture, focus distance and depth of field.