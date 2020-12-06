With the COVID-19 pandemic still in full swing and much of the world continues to grapple with its effects, it’s understandable if your photography has taken the back seat. Maybe you’re not in the mood to shoot, or you’re unsure about your ideas and concepts. Maybe you’ve put off that equipment upgrade to secure your finances. Maybe you just don’t feel safe to go out and shoot as usual.

In case you haven’t yet, we also invite you to check out Photofocus on Flipboard to view our collection of stories on photography during COVID-19 so far. We update our storyboards regularly with more tips, tutorials, and inspiring photography projects, so make sure to follow as well!

Whichever the case, photography during the global pandemic remains a challenge that you should navigate carefully the moment you feel ready to give it a shot. In case you still need a little push, join us in revisiting some of our tips for adapting your photography to the “new normal,” as well as some inspiring projects that were made as a response to the crisis.

Making basic preparations in the “new normal”

Until the world gets a fully developed vaccine ready for distribution, COVID-19 remains a serious health concern. Even with relaxed restrictions and flattening curves, photographers shouldn’t let their guard down and should always put safety first, for themselves and their clients.

To help you take photos safely in the “new normal,” we had some tips for basic preparations like preparing masks for you and your clients during photoshoots, having a thermometer ready and putting those telephoto lenses to good use for physical distancing.

Working as a photographer

If you’re a photographer by profession, your business is most likely impacted by the pandemic. These days, it’s also a matter of getting work to be prepared for the future, which has become even more uncertain with the threat of waves. The situation calls for both preparing and re-evaluating your photography business for the “new normal.” For this, we put together some suggestions on how you can stay creative and ready for your clients.

These tips include updating your contracts to add a “pandemic” clause, evaluating past jobs and their viability at present, looking for creative and alternative income streams and trying out new genres to expand your artistic and professional horizons.

The pandemic has also forced most businesses and activities to go online. Therefore, you can also take advantage of the extra time to figure out how to adapt your business to online processes. You can also explore moving some aspects of your business to virtual alternatives like online photography workshops or courses and online print sales.

Staying creative despite the pandemic

Photographers are naturally creative so we’re sure the restrictions haven’t completely dampened your ingenuity and artistic spirit. To fan the fires of creativity in you, we suggest doing quick and simple photography projects that you can do at home. Start by trying a different genre from what you’re used to. If you shoot mostly portraits, do some simple macro photography exercises. Or better yet, try some fun night photography ideas at home with the family!

More resources on photography during COVID-19

