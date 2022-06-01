All-in-one lenses get a bad rap. They’re often looked at as “cheap” lenses, with sub-par image quality. They’re for amateurs, right?

Wrong. With the latest lens technologies, all-in-ones are becoming more and more professional-grade. Such is the case with Tamron’s 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3, available for Sony E mount and Fuji XF mount. I had a chance to test this out a few months ago, and I recently had the chance to try it out again.

While all-in-one lenses like the 18-300mm are attractive for casual shooters, they’re also great for pros looking for something lightweight, with a wide focal range. I used the lens on my Sony a7 IV, bringing the focal range to approximately 27-450mm. I took it out on a photowalk with some friends, and captured my local city of Grand Rapids, MI. And looking at the photos, I was blown away with the quality that I was able to capture.

Wide or telephoto, the 18-300mm is a great walk-around lens

Walking around with the Tamron 18-300mm is a breeze. It’s lightweight, and offers you a focal range that can literally capture anything you find in front of you! Plus, it offers weather sealing … meaning you can walk around with this lens no matter what Mother Nature throws your way.

Great for capturing architecture

The thing I love about the Tamron 18-300mm is that it’s great for capturing architecture. Whether you’re looking to get a wide view or something up-close, it offers the flexibility needed for architecture.

I used it to capture a part of a staircase, but also outdoors with a few glass buildings. I focused on abstract photography here, and the 18-300mm provided me with everything I needed to capture the scene I desired.

Artistry that’s often unmatched by pricier, larger lenses

The one thing that surprised me with the Tamron 18-300mm is the character it brought to the shots I captured. Take the shot above, for instance. Shooting at f/6.3, you wouldn’t think you’d be able to get smooth bokeh balls. But sure enough, the Tamron 18-300mm was able to do that. The depth of field is absolutely stunning.

Using an APS-C lens on a full-frame a7 IV meant there was some noise present (as my megapixels were reduced to roughly 14 MP), but the character is alive and well here. If you were to show this image to a photographer — without looking at the metadata — they probably would assume this would be a more premium lens. It’s that fact that makes this lens work in so many scenarios.

Much more than a beginner’s lens

The Tamron 18-300mm f/3.5-6.3 is so much more than a beginner’s lens. It has character, and is optically sound, without many flaws. Distortion is nearly non-existent, vignetting is minor and chromatic aberration is not a problem. It has the qualities of a premium lens, and that makes it great for everyone.

Sure, amateurs might flock to the 18-300mm because of its price, size and variability in focal length. It’s a great option for shooting kids’ sports. It’s great for photographing the holidays. It’s great for shooting vacations.

But it’s also a mighty good lens that can hold its own. If you’re looking for an all-in-one lens, look no further.