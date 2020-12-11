Have you ever grabbed your camera and macro lens at Christmas and captured the tiny, beautiful and sparkly details of your Christmas decorations?

Capture the spirit of Christmas in macro — beautiful colors and details. Capture memories of each Christmas to preserve or just share.

Get in close

Get in close and grab the detail, the lights on the tree make a stunning bokeh. Put your camera on a tripod and capture some slightly longer exposures of all the twinkles and color. Put your own unique spin and flare on it.

From my family to yours, I wish you a safe and merry holiday season!