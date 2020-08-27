One of the most common complaints I hear from Olympus users is how the LH-76 lens hood for the 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO breaks easily. It’s happened to me before, so I understand the pain.

While the lens hood is certainly a unique and cool design, letting you contract it so it goes back on the lens, it definitely has a high likelihood of breaking. If you get sand or dirt in it, it can fall apart rather easily. While some users have just decided to go and purchase a third-party lens hood, or a rubber collapsible lens hood, it doesn’t always store well (if at all) on the lens, taking up more space in your bag.

Finally, there’s a solution.

When Olympus announced the 100-400mm f/5-6.3 lens earlier this month, it came with a traditional lens hood that you can remove and flip upside down to store on your lens.

The best part? That exact same lens hood — the LH-76D — also works great with the 40-150mm f/2.8 PRO lens. Plus, it stores on your lens easily.

Lens hoods are great because they help to minimize flare from light that would otherwise hit the lens. It can also provide protection from scratching and things like bumping into the wall (which, any event photographer can surely relate to).

So if you’re sick of the lens hood for your 40-150mm breaking, check out the LH-76D. It’ll give you a consistent look and feel to your other Olympus lens hoods, and solve a problem at the same time. Shipping begins September 8, 2020; check out B&H Photo for more.