October 2020 is in the history books and that can mean only one thing for Photofocus readers who entered our Celebrate 21 contest series — it’s time to announce the winners of a great educational package from Joel Grimes, Serge Ramelli and ThinkTAP Learn!

Photofocus is having a birthday party commemorating 21 years of free photo education to our readers by giving you a chance each month to win a great prize. Some of the prizes won so far include an X-Rite i1 Photo 2 monitor, printer and projector calibration system, a Lume Cube lighting kit, gift certificate for a Santa Fe Workshop, an 8-bay protected storage system from Drobo and much more.

What we’re giving away next

With our regular prizes coming to a close, we have a huge bonus prize giveaway for November — an Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III and a 12-100mm f/4 PRO lens! Olympus cameras are perfect whether you’re photographing portraits, wildlife, landscapes and more, offering game-changing portability to help you get the shot.

Enter now for your chance to win! You’ll also be entered in to our grand prize drawing, where you can win a huge prize pack filled with prizes!

October’s winners

Congratulations go to Allison Berry, Glenn Luna and Steven Ralser! You’ve each won a photography educational prize pack with the following:

“The 3 Secrets to Creating my Photos” course, by Joel Grimes

Landscape Masterclass, by Serge Ramelli

One-year membership to ThinkTAP Learn

Watch your email for details on how to claim your prizes. There have been a lot of winners so far; see all of them here.