When I first discovered Fine Art America, I thought it was the perfect place for gifts. After all, Fine Art America lets people discover the best photography and wall art for their homes. Things like posters, pillows, towels, stationery and even shower curtains are just some of what Fine Art America has to offer.

But beyond that, they also have an impressive amount of wall art options. You can select everything from single prints to framed prints, metal prints and wood prints.

After realizing this, I knew that I needed some smaller framed prints for a large wall in my home office. So I went ahead and ordered four of them, in two different sizes.

Editor’s note: Fine Art America sent us these prints to review and keep. However, this article is independently written; we have not been told what to say. All thoughts and views about this product are from the reviewer. We tell you this as we always want to be honest with you, our loyal readers.

The goal

I had recently hung two shelves, which had ledges, perfect for framed prints. After living in my condo for seven years, it was about time I got something on this wall!

I used cardboard cut to size to visualize what each frame would look like, so I could make sure I was ordering the proper sizes. Once I knew what sizes to order, it was a matter of uploading my favorite images to my Fine Art America profile, and getting to work ordering them for myself.

How’d they work?

The prints came about a week after ordering them, already in their frames. They had a wire on the back pre-installed for hanging, but this was easily removable (I didn’t want these scratching my wall). I decided to overlay the frames on each other, to create a bit more interest. Two went on my lower shelf, while the other two went on my upper shelf.

Needless to say, the quality of the prints is superb. They looked identical to what I would order from my local print lab, and better yet, they were already framed with a matte! The colors popped, the sharpness was wonderful and they just looked very finished.

Great on the walls … but also great for clients

Speaking of gifts, Fine Art America’s prints are also great for clients. You can give these out as Christmas gifts, or you can send all your print sales directly through Fine Art America. This is what I plan to do once I finish uploading a few more images.

Or, if you’d rather, you can set up an independent website of your own, have your clients go through you for every step of the process, and then you can order them from your Fine Art America profile.

The benefit to Fine Art America is discoverability. Not only can you order prints, and your clients can order prints … but other people you’ve never met can order prints as well! It’s always great to get a surprise gift one morning, where someone halfway across the country has ordered a print or gift with your photograph on it.

While I didn’t think of Fine Art America as a print lab before this experiment, it’s certainly proven to be successful. And going forward, it’ll be the sole way I purchase and sell prints to my clients.