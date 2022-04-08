We’ve long been fans of Lume Cube. Whether you need to light up your subject, light paint or light videos, Lume Cube has some amazing LED lights to help get the job done. And now, they have a series of work from home options that will help you stay well-lit for that next Zoom call!

To help you choose what the perfect next light is for you, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorites below:

Lume Cube 2.0 — Versatile lighting wherever you need it

The product that started it all, taken to the next level! The Lume Cube 2.0 is a small, waterproof LED light that provides professional lighting for photo and video work. It can even be remotely controlled from your smartphone so you don’t have to mess with your scene.

Try it out with video interviews, tabletop photography, mobile photography, light painting and even as an off-camera flash! Here’s what Rich Harrington had to say in his review:

“This light is amazing. Whether you shoot with a photo or video camera, go diving or use a drone… this light is perfect. It’s versatile, lightweight, and high-quality. I can’t recommend it enough.” Rich Harrington

Lume Cube Edge Light — Light up your workspace

Photo courtesy of Lume Cube

Over the past couple years, we’ve learned what it’s like to work at home. Having bad lighting is a thing of the past with Lume Cube’s Edge Light. Perfect for that next Zoom meeting, or even as a desk task light, the Edge Light provides a soft, bright light that helps you look great on-camera.

Adjust the light to your needs, with color temperature and brightness controls, and attach it right to your desk with the included clamp.

Lume Cube Video Mic — Quality audio in a small, affordable package

Need a reliable video mic to go with your Lume Cube lights? Check out the Lume Cube Video Mic. This comes with everything you need for your on-the-go setup, and is great for interviews and vlogging alike. Smaller and more affordable than the competition, the Video Mic offers quality audio that is very natural. Here’s what Andy Ford had to say in his review:

“The Lume Cube mic is directional, which is good for most mobile situations where you are aimed straight toward the subject. Flat frequency response coupled with this pickup pattern allow the microphone to record audio that is similar to how it actually sounds to you in real life.” Andy Ford

Lume Cube Panel Mini — Small yet powerful LED lighting

The Panel Mini is the little brother to the Lume Cube Panel, and is a fully-featured LED light that can be used for photo and video work. It’s great for product photography, as well as macro photography, when you’re in need of a small but powerful light source.

With 60 LED lights inside, you can rest assured this will brighten your scene, and then some. It’s also color accurate, with adjustability from 3200°K to 5600°K.Here’s what Rich Harrington had to say in his review:

“I enthusiastically recommend the Lume Cube Panel Mini light. It’s perfect for my macro and product photography work. I also like its lightweight size for mounting to a cell phone or my mirrorless camera.” Rich Harrington

Lume Cube Strobe — Anti-collision lighting for drones

Photo courtesy of Lume Cube

With the popularity in drones increasing each year, the Lume Cube Strobe solves a concern that many drone operators have — the ability to have reliable anti-collision lighting that they can see from afar.

It’s visible from 360 degrees, and has multiple light modes, including a strobe speed of 1Hz (60 strobes per second). It weighs only 10 grams, and attaches via 3M Dual Lock Technology, meaning it won’t weigh your drone done or go anywhere!

