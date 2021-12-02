As we approach winter, the air is colder; getting crisper and everything is clear. The temperatures are extremely low but you feel the call to get out there and capture some frames.

Preparation is the key to making this happen. Here are some quick tips to think about before capturing your first images and saying to yourself, “I can’t feel my nose!”

Prepare for the cold

The winter can be precarious, whether you are in a city or a forest. Make sure you dress appropriately. Wearing the proper coat gloves, etc., is key, especially if you don’t know how long you are your photography expedition is going to last.

It may feel overly warm, but it’s better than being cold for long periods. A warm body will also help you keep your batteries warm if you keep them in your inside pocket.

Keep things simple

While the cold could help create unique backdrops, it can also harm your camera gear. The cold can make your batteries appear drained and snow does not play nice with all cameras. Keep a camera cover available. It provides an extra level of protection, keeping it safe from any freak weather. If you are unsure what type of images you would like to create, consider and all-in-one lenses like the Tamron 18-300mm. It allows you to be flexible while not exposing the inner workings of your camera to frigid weather.

Safety-wise, don’t keep your batteries close to your body. Keep a battery charger and possibly glove warmers. Have your mobile devices charged to monitor changes in the weather around you and call for help if needed.

Have fun keep an open mind

Cold weather allows for some fascinating photo composition. If you take a moment to look at everything you, a leaf, frozen in place, maybe found or some other captivating cold weather effect. As long as you preparer yourself, the cold world is a fantastic canvas.

Warm up and share

When you are in from the cold, don’t forget to have a warm cup of your favorite drink and share your images with the Photofocus Community.