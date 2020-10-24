The impacts of photography affect almost everything in the fashion industry — from an exclusive show to a more common one. Just what did photography do to fashion?

The start

It all started with photography giving everyone access to prestigious fashion shows. Fashion shows are transitioning from magazines to social media, and are now able to appeal to the broader audience and wider communities.

Fashion is now capable of branching into various categories. Not only are the high-end fashion trends shared but also other styles, to name a few, tech-wear, minimalist and relaxed.

Let’s start with the advantages that photography gifted to the industry.

Advantages

Easier communication with the community

Brands are now able to connect with their community easier and faster than ever before. Equipped with a better connection to the fan base and fellow communities, brands can acquire feedback faster too!

Do you have a particular designer you want to keep updated about? Simply click “follow” on their social media page and voilà — anytime they update their page or pieces, you will be notified.

Through social media platforms, brands can release a post with photos asking for community opinion. Some brands cooperate with the community by handing out a survey asking what they expect from the next release.

A shoe brand named Archibald recently did this. They handed out a survey to a forum of shoe enthusiasts, asking them what they expect and desired. The results turned out just as they wanted. In a couple of weeks, feedback came in for their first version. They were able to cooperate with the forum to achieve better quality sneakers while acquiring very detailed reviewers at the same time.

A massive win-win situation.

Enrich and educate buyers

Through photography, designers and brands alike can also educate their potential buyers with information. This information ranges from the type of material used to how ethical they are.

Although it may seem small, different materials have different appeals to the customer. Some customers may want a regular cotton T-shirt while others prefer T-shirts made of recycled materials.

Customers also enjoy researching new products to ensure the product fits their daily needs.

Creation of new brands

When photography is paired with social media, it can be an immensely powerful tool for bringing contemporary brands to the market.

Many companies thrive in this system and rely on social media to promote their products. With no need to open a physical store, they can appeal to those with a lower budget with friendlier prices.

New brands translate into more competition. More competition forces innovation in competing brands, which eventually leads to technology and quality improvement.

Through photography, fashion is reaching multiple layers of society within a brief period. Yet this rapid spread of style also comes with a downside.

Disadvantages

We often highlight the overuse of editing software in photography. We do agree in color correction, the use of filters, and even Photoshop. However, creating exaggerated body proportions using editing software can be too much. Let me explain.

Over usage of editing software

In the good old times before post-production software, photographers always presented the model as they were. But in this day and age, many people have access to those services.

Although removing poor skin conditions is regarded as standard practice, the act of making the model unnaturally “curvy” or, as people nowadays say, “thick” is ethically questionable. These unrealistic proportions may look harmless at first, but it gradually becomes worse.

The first problem is discouragement. These unrealistic and unnatural proportions dissuade customers from buying the product. With them knowing their body proportions, they know well if a product will suit them.

Crazy proportions will feed false information and reduce sales.

Final thoughts

Photography has brought the fashion industry to new heights. New brands are easier to come by, communication between the designer and customer is improving, plus customers are getting more information on the products they are buying.

Although there are cases of outrageous editing, people are slowly fixing and reducing the number of issues.