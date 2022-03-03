Our homes have all sort of photography props, filters and subjects in them. We just have to use our imaginations a bit.

My daughters love knickknacks, things that lay all over my floors and objects that instantly creep up to clog my vacuum. But I’ve discovered that these little pieces of annoying plastic toys can be a fun little tool for fake flares, filters or anything else to help adding character to your photographs.

I picked up the yellow princess ornament and threw it in my camera bag, knowing that I would have an assortment of shoots that day.

By placing one of the yellow plastic pedals up against my lens, I was able to create a filter or a faux lens effect to add some character. By moving it around the front of the lens, I used it to work around and frame my subject as well.

Nikon DF. 50mm 1.4 Shot without ornament. Nikon DF 50mm 1.4. Shot WITH ornament filter.

This is an effect you can easily replicate in Photoshop, but sometimes the creative process is half the fun. So go, get creative and use some random objects lying around your own home to use on your shoots! And of course, share your process with us in our Photofocus Community.