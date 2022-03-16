Color filters seem to be all the rage right now. From Instagram selfie to star filtered portrait by Lindsay Adler. Photographers are using filters to give their images that extra little pop.

What if I told you that you can create that same look in three easy steps at home with nothing more than tape and a sharpie marker. Would you believe me? Let me show you how!

What you need

First, you’ll need to gather up your supplies. I used regular Scotch tape and a few color sharpies that my daughter picked out.

Second, take the tape and attach it to the outside of your lens. This way you avoid placing the tape directly onto your glass. Stretch the tape across the length of the lens.

Before you attach the tape to the opposite side of your lens. Color the piece of tape the color of your choice. Then cut and attach it.

Photographing with the filters

The last step, start shooting! It really is that easy. I did notice that if I placed the tape over the entire lens that my lens would still focus. It was similar to shooting thru a window. I just need to allow my lens a little extra time to focus.

DIY color filters worked for me

Color filters created an incredibly unique look to my images. Give it and try and let me know your thoughts in the comments.