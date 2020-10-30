With Halloween just a day away, I thought it’d be fun to take a look at some of the movies and TV shows out there that prominently place cameras. Specifically — horror movies and TV shows. Because who doesn’t like a good scare? Here are a few of my favorites.

Do you have a favorite horror flick that features photography? Let me know in the comments!

One Hour Photo

Robin Williams stars in “One Hour Photo,” which follows his journey working with a family to develop their photos. He plays Sy, who eventually develops a fantasy of being the uncle in the family.

Available for rental or purchase on Amazon, AppleTV, Vudu and others

Ghostbusters

We all know and love the classic “Ghostbusters,” which brings together three former professors who team together to fight against ghosts and supernatural pests. The Brooks Veriwide camera is prominently features when the team conducts an investigation at the Manhattan Museum of Art. Our friends at The Phoblographer have a full write-up about the camera, if you’re interested.

Available for rental or purchase on Amazon, AppleTV, Vudu and others

Stranger Things

While photography doesn’t play a massive role in “Stranger Things,” you’ll see Jonathan Byers have his Pentax MX on-hand throughout the series. It is featured prominently during a pool party, but otherwise it helps to develop Jonathan’s character. If you haven’t seen this series yet … what have you been waiting for? There’s some major scares here, and the story will definitely get you sucked in.

Available to stream on Netflix

Shutter

A newly married couple finds ghostly images in the photographs they take following a tragic accident.

Available for rental or purchase on Amazon, AppleTV, Vudu and others

Polaroid

A high schooler finds a vintage Polaroid camera, and quickly learns about the dark secrets tied to it. As the camera gets used … let’s just say things don’t end well.

Available to stream on Netflix

The Photographer

This short film is free to watch on YouTube (embedded above), and will send shivers down your spine. Featuring today’s social media channels of Facebook and Snapchat, the main character receives a photograph from someone outside her window … that she doesn’t know.

Available to stream on YouTube