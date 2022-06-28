Retro is all the rage, and a Pentax K1000 could be the modern classic to put the company back on every creator’s map.

Like many photographers, I first cut my creative teeth on the Pentax K1000. This was many years ago, and talking about it makes me feel old. Still, I have fond memories of the camera. The Pentax K1000 had a classic design, the controls were simple and intuitive and it was incredibly reliable. It just worked all the time. The Pentax K1000 also felt great in hand. So if you wanted a fuss-free shooting experience, you got a Pentax K1000.

I took that camera with my young self everywhere I went. I still have a Pentax K1000 in my camera collection today, too. The Pentax K1000 positively impacted me so much that it forged the Pentax brand into my brain.

The allure of Pentax

My Pentax K1-II Me with a Pentax Espio 160 My Pentax Q7 My Pemtax KS-2

Many of my early years in photography were powered by Pentax cameras, including a Spotmatic and many Pentax Espios. I still use Pentax cameras today. I have owned the Pentax Q7, Pentax K-1 II and the KS-2. Over the years, I have enjoyed pairing them with the glorious Pentax Limited and Star lenses. When I reviewed the Pentax K-3 III (read our review here), I fell in love with it. Contrary to popular belief, Pentax knows how to make solid cameras that are photography centric and reliable.

Many think I’m crazy when I say that Pentax cameras offer a unique user experience. Only two other manufacturers make me feel this way, Hasselblad and Leica. Of course, everyone is different here. I might be the only one to feel this way. Still, for me, if you want a pure photography experience but can’t afford Leica or Hasselblad, Pentax is where I would steer you.

Pentax does its own thing

Over the years, Pentax has incorporated video modes into its modern cameras, but the heart and soul of the cameras are photography all the way. You can see this in the way the grips are perfectly contoured, the layout of the controls and the insistence on still using technology that supports gorgeous Pentaprism optical viewfinders.

Pentax’s desire to make the best cameras for photography hasn’t changed in over 100 years. While many question the company’s insistence on sticking with DSLRs, I applaud it. They’re a company that’s not afraid to do its own thing.

Pentax marches to the beat of its own drum, and they have no issues sprinkling a little weird here and there every once in a while. These reasons are why I think that Pentax should release a digital version of the classic K1000. In a world of retro plastic wannabes, the K1000 (at least the way I envision it) would melt hearts.

The digital Pentax K1000

I don’t think Pentax understands how many people want to see a digital version of the K1000. The market for this camera would be huge. Just look at how the market responded to the Nikon Z fc and how much success Fujifilm has had. The market is there; honestly, I don’t think any camera company is better equipped to build a retro-inspired camera than Pentax.

I want a digital K1000 that looks identical to the original. The camera would be made from metal that will patina over time. The digital Pentax K1000 would have the same leatherette covering, the same style of controls and the same layout.

The digital Pentax K1000 I’m envisioning would have a tiny LCD like the one found on the Fujifilm X Pro 3 and a small d-pad on the back to scroll through menus. There would even be a film advance lever that needs to be cocked before you can shoot your next image. Imagine the immersion. This would be a camera that offers a tactile, manual experience protected by Pentax’s industry-leading weather sealing. It would be stellar.

A fuss-free shooting experience

In terms of specs. A full-frame sensor, like the 36-megapixel variant in the Pentax K-1 II, would be excellent. Still, I think an APS-C sensor would be fine, too, because many Pentax APS-C Limited lenses render magical images. Pentax could re-release an easier-to-use K to M42 mount adapter so that we can use gorgeous Super Takumar lenses too. Finally, a 100% coverage optical Pentaprism for the viewfinder would top this camera off nicely.

For me, Pentax wouldn’t need to make an overly complicated camera. Instead, the goal would be simplicity. The digital Pentax K1000 I envision would be a fuss-free camera that’s incredibly approachable. Users would have an old-school experience while using it and still enjoy the benefits of modern sensors, image processors, IBIS (or shake-reductions as it’s known to Pentaxians) and storage media.

I know that on a scale of 10, the chances of this happening are -1. However, we know it would sell like hotcakes and open up the doors to the incredible line of Pentax lenses to many creators. Those who grew up using a Pentax K1000 would swoon over this camera. New photographers who want a taste of retro action would flock to it too. So I’ll keep on dreaming about it, Pentax. Hopefully, one day, you’ll deliver the retro digital camera many of us are yearning for.