DSLRs simply won’t die, and for good reasons. While the industry is undoubtedly gung-ho for all things mirrorless, it doesn’t mean that DSLRs should be ignored in 2022. After all, there are some stunning DSLR cameras available, and their prices are falling all the time.

There are many reasons to pick up a DSLR over mirrorless cameras. A few reasons that come to mind right off the bat include superior battery life, better build quality and optical viewfinders. Throw in the fact that these DSLRs will provide access to extensive lens libraries, and you have many reasons to consider buying one in 2022. So, if you’re in the market for a new camera, don’t discount these feature-packed DSLRs.

Nikon D850 — The cream of the crop

The Nikon D850 is a mighty fine camera that gives many mirrorless cameras a run for their money. Powered by a whopping 45.7-megapixel sensor and an EXPEED 5 image processor, the D850 delivers images that make jaws drop.

The Nikon D850 can shoot seven fps for 51 consecutive 14-bit lossless RAW files. There are 153 autofocus points, with 99 of them being cross-type, and it can focus down to -4 EV, which means low light is no problem. The D850 also makes use of Nikon’s excellent 3D tracking. Don’t forget about the tilting 3.2-inch display, dual card slots and 4K video. All of this is in a body that’s built like a tank with weather-sealing galore. The Nikon D850 is one of the greatest DSLRs ever made.

Pentax K-1 Mark II — A photographer’s dream

The Pentax K-1 II is one of the best stills cameras on the market. I used this camera for many years, and I miss it dearly. The image quality from the 36.4-megapixel sensor is fantastic. RAW files will leave you speechless. They have a magical quality to them. The K-1 II is also one of the most rugged DSLRs I’ve owned and used. The Pentax K-1 II is packed with technology and also has one of the best optical viewfinders you’ll ever use.

Inside this DSLR, you’ll find 5-axis IBIS, a self-leveling sensor, dual card slots and a unique swivel LCD. Astrotracer, which uses the built-in GPS to rotate the sensor and track the stars, is incredible. There are handheld and tripod-based hi-res imaging modes, dials and custom buttons galore, and so much more. While not the fastest, the autofocus system is still more than capable of capturing everything from portraits to wildlife. It’s an absolute bargain.

Nikon D780 — Bridging the mirrorless/DSLR gap

A perfect blend between old and new. The Nikon D780 is unmistakably a DSLR with an excellent optical viewfinder. However, it also brings along many other features from mirrorless cameras that enhance the photography experience when shooting in live view mode. Those who have made their careers using the workhorse D750 will love this camera.

The Nikon D780 features a 24.5-megapixel full-frame sensor that’s packed inside a tough as nails weather-sealed body. There’s a 51-point AF system active in the viewfinder and a 273-point autofocus system with eye AF in live view mode. The D780 can shoot up to 12 frames per second. It has a tilting 3.2-inch LCD, dual card slots and incredible high ISO performance.

Pentax K-3 III — A DSLR that’s born to be wild

The latest Pentax camera is the K-3 III, and it’s seriously impressive. The K3-III is quite possibly the most ergonomically pleasing camera I have ever held. The grip fits just right, and all of the controls fall into place nicely. The K-3 III packs enough tech to please and who can argue with the gorgeous optical viewfinder. In our review, we said:

“The K-3 III is perfect for landscapes, wildlife, sports, and even street/documentary photography. The Pentax K-3 III is rugged, ergonomically sound, feature-packed, and the image quality is fantastic. When paired up with Pentax Limited or Star series lenses, images from the Pentax K-3 III delight!” Gear Editor — Brett Day

This 25.7-megapixel APS-C camera boasts 5-axis IBIS, a responsive touch screen, a self-leveling sensor, an excellent live view mode, two SD card slots and fantastic high ISO performance. Twelve frames per second burst modes and the new and improved SAFOX 13 autofocus system make it perfect for fast-paced genres like wildlife, birding and sports. The K3-III has tons of weather sealing too.

Canon 90D — A high megapixel APS-C DSLR

The Canon EOS 90D has the highest megapixel sensor of any APS-C DSLR camera made to date. This 32.5 megapixel DSLR also bridges the gap between mirrorless and DSLR worlds, much like the Nikon D780. The EOS 90D is essentially a Canon EOS M6 II, which means that when in live view mode, you’ll have mirrorless-like autofocus capabilities with 5,481 autofocus points. For those who like optical viewfinders, this camera has you covered there as well.

The camera features a vari-angle display, dual card slots and a 45-point autofocus system through the viewfinder. The 90D is no slouch either. This DSLR can rattle off 10 frames per second, and the battery holds enough charge for 1,300 shots. The lens library for this camera is second to none as well. If you want a capable, weather-sealed APS-C DSLR, the Canon EOS 90D should be on your radar.