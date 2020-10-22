We’ve teamed up with Post|Production World to provide you with the chance to win free tickets to the event, which starts this Sunday!

P|PW Online is the world’s leading online training conference for production and post-production professionals, content creators, video editors, motion graphics specialists and more. The event kicks off Sunday, October 25, 2020 and runs through October 29, 2020.

This fall, P|PW Online is adding additional networking sessions, coffee breaks with speakers, a Bootcamp Training Day, dedicated event mobile app plus tons of new speakers, training sessions and keynotes.

You’ll also get to watch the Taking the Lead keynote session with Sheila Brooks.

There’s also a Women’s Career Accelerator Workshop from October 25-27, 2020, helping you to hit your stride as a leader and earn a permanent seat at the leadership table. You’ll learn how to build your personalized leadership road map, your personal brand and how to develop negotiation skills. Plus, it comes with streaming access to all Taking the Lead session recordings for 90 days following the event.

You also get access to the NAB Show New York marketplace and select content channels.

This 4-day full pass usually runs $399, but we’re offering it to select Photofocus readers absolutely free! Enter to win your pass below: