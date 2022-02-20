Leading up to the Visual Storytelling Conference, we’re putting the spotlight on some of the instructors! Meet them and find out what you can learn from them at the conference, plus some pre-conference insights.

Jefferson Graham

Jefferson Graham is a Los Angeles based writer-photographer, host of the Photowalks travel photography series on YouTube and author of the Photowalks Substack newsletter.

Can you tell us a little about what you’ll be teaching for the Visual Storytelling Conference?

“Scott Bourne and I are doing our top 50 smartphone photography tips, based on what we’ve been exploring on our iPhone Photo Show podcast.”

How did you get started in photography?

“My dad gave me a camera when I was 13 years old, and I never put it down. I grew up in the analog darkroom, shifted to digital pretty soon (my first camera was a Canon 20D) and have never gone a day without snapping a photo.”

What’s one piece of advice you can give related to your courses?

“Have fun and try everything. The great thing about the iPhone is how great the camera is. The bad thing is that there are so many features in there, most people have no idea what’s possible. Scott and I are here to help change that.”