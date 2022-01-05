A big congratulations to Jason Stewart whose photo of his adorable daughter in a cup of cocoa. Jason set this up prior to the holidays as he worked in ER during the holidays. We’re so glad he took the time to set this up. He is the winner of the Share Your Holidays photo contest. Jason wins the Platypod Ultra Essentials Kit!

The submissions were chosen by our editorial board and it was a close race. Here is Jason’s winning image:

Hot Cocoa by Jason Stewart

And here are the other four images (in no particular order) to round out the top five. Congrats to Susan Liepa, Aldis Pūtelis, Jacqueline Savoy and Deb Eccleston.

Christmas Tree at Lake Rancho Santa Margarita by Susan Liepa Winter Tree by Aldis Putelis Leavenworth, Washington by Jacqueline Savoy Christmas in Quebec City by Deb Eccleston

Thank you to all who entered your holiday images, it’s always fun and festive to see how holidays are celebrated from all over the world.