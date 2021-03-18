Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer and host Frederick van Johnson!

We discuss:

How Frederick got his unique start in photography

The concept of “fireproofing” your photography business

The role of mental and physical health in your life and business during the pandemic

The role of building and maintaining relationships

Diversifying your skillset

His struggles in last year with pandemic

Advice for photographers during this time in history

You can find Frederick at:

