Welcome to Beyond Technique, the podcast that empowers photographers to bring their businesses to the next level, brought to you by Platypod, Photofocus and Skip Cohen University. Today we chat with photographer and host Frederick van Johnson!
We discuss:
- How Frederick got his unique start in photography
- The concept of “fireproofing” your photography business
- The role of mental and physical health in your life and business during the pandemic
- The role of building and maintaining relationships
- Diversifying your skillset
- His struggles in last year with pandemic
- Advice for photographers during this time in history
You can find Frederick at:
