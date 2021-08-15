Tamron has announced the presentation by the European Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) of its EISA Awards to three of its mirrorless lenses. This is the 16th consecutive year Tamron has been awarded.

Lens of the Year: 17-70mm f/2.8 Di III-A VC RXD (Model B070)

Excerpt from the Award Citation of the EISA Jury:

“For enthusiast photographers who use Sony cameras with APS-C sensors and are in search of a high-quality zoom, this might be a perfect choice. It offers a uniquely useful combination of a large maximum aperture and a broad 26-105mm full-frame equivalent focal length range, without compromising on optical quality.

“The lens is weather-sealed to match the higher-end Alpha 6000-series models, while its effective optical stabilization allows handheld shooting at slow shutter speeds without blurring due to camera shake. In addition, the autofocus is quiet and accurate while being fully compatible with features such as Eye AF. Overall, it’s a great choice for everyday shooting.”

Wide-Angle Zoom Lens: 11-20mm f/2.8 Di III-A RXD (Model B060)

Excerpt from the Award Citation of the EISA Jury:

“Designed for use with Sony E-mount cameras, this is the world’s first ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C mirrorless boasts a fast maximum aperture of f/2.8. It is both compact and lightweight yet gives top-quality results. Its closest focusing distance is only 15cm at the shortest focal length, making it ideal for close-up shooting.

“The RXD autofocus motor is completely silent and focuses precisely and quickly on any subject, which is especially important for video recording. As a result, it’s the perfect choice for shooting with extraordinary viewing angles and striking perspectives.”

Telephoto Zoom Lens: 150-500mm F/5-6.7 Di III VC VXD (Model A057)

Excerpt from the Award Citation of the EISA Jury:

“Tamron’s ultra-telephoto zoom for Sony E-mount provides a focal length range that is ideal for wildlife, sports and action photography in an impressively compact design. It also offers a minimum focus distance of 60cm at the 150mm position, providing a maximum magnification of 1:3.1 for close-up work.

“The Broad-Band Anti-Reflection coating suppresses ghosting and flare, while the optics are protected by the moisture-resistant construction along with a fluorine coating on the front element. This is the first Tamron lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras to feature optical image stabilization, enabling sharp handheld ultra-telephoto shooting.”

