Got a Sony camera or lens in mind? Whether it’s a want or a need, now is a great time to make it yours. With the Sony deals we spotted on Amazon, you’ll get them at great prices as well!
If you have a Sony mirrorless camera on your wishlist, there’s a big chance that you’re in luck. The latest Sony deals on Amazon include a bunch of the brand’s Sony a7 models, which remain among the most popular Full Frame mirrorless cameras today. The Sony a7R III (body only) and the Sony a7 IIK with 28-70mm lens will get you the biggest savings, in case you’re curious!
Meanwhile, a great selection of lenses are also included in these awesome Sony deals. The Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens will get you the biggest savings, so if you’re on the look out for a versatile zoom lens, it’s worth the consideration!
Alpha mirrorless cameras
- Sony a7 II (Body only): $898 (Save $500)
- Sony a7 IIK with 28-70mm lens: $998 (Save $600)
- Sony a7 III with 28-70mm Lens: $1,998 (Save $200)
- Sony a7 III (Body only): $1,798 (Save $200)
- Sony a7R III (Body only): $2,198 (Save $601.99)
- Sony a7R IV (Body only): $2,998 (Save $501.99)
Camera lenses
Make sure to also check out the complete list of Sony camera lens deals!
- Sony FE 35mm F1.4 GM Full-Frame Large-Aperture Wide Angle G Master Lens: $1,298 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 14mm F1.8 GM Full-Frame Large-Aperture Wide Angle Prime G Master Lens: $1,498 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 24-70 mm F2.8 G Master Full Frame Standard Zoom Lens: $1,898 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 90mm f/2.8-22 Macro G OSS Standard-Prime Lens: $998 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 50mm F1.2 GM Full-Frame Large-Aperture G Master Lens: $1,898 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 70-300mm SEL70300G F4.5-5.6 G OSS Lens: $1,173 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS Super Telephoto Zoom Lens: $1,898 (Save $100)
- Sony 24-70mm f/4 Vario-Tessar T FE OSS Interchangeable Full Frame Zoom Lens: $698 (Save $200)
- Sony FE 24-240mm f/3.5-6.3 OSS Zoom Lens: $948 (Save $101.99)
- Sony E-mount FE 24mm F1.4 GM Full Frame Wide-angle Prime Lens: $1,298 (Save $100)
- Sony FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom Lens: $1,098 (Save $301.99)