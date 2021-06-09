Sony has announced a $1 million social justice program — Create Action — to offer funding, product, creative resources and increased awareness for local organizations supporting underrepresented, underserved communities. The program is a part of Sony’s broader social justice efforts, with funding sourced from the company’s Global Social Justice Fund.

As a part of the program, Sony will select 10 organizations to receive the grants, with one new grant being announced each month from June 2021 through March 2022.

Grant winners will receive $50,000 in cash as well as $50,000 in Sony Electronics products. Additionally, Sony will provide winners a custom short film promoting the organization’s mission and efforts, created in collaboration with a team of Sony-affiliated creators. The company will also help to spread the organizations’ message and raise awareness, and offer additional collaborative opportunities.

Eligible non-profit organizations need to be 501(c)(3) with less than $500,000 in annual operating revenue for 2019 and 2020. A key focus must be on the following programs, but is not limited to: STEAM education, academic enrichment, workforce development as well as community and civic engagement.

The program launches with a national call-to-action for applications, open from today through March 29, 2022. After initial submission, each application will be within consideration throughout the entirety of the program. For more information, visit alpha universe.com/createaction