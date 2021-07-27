Sony Electronics Inc. today announced the first Alpha series interchangeable lens vlog camera, the new ZV-E10. Designed from the ground up for vlogging and vloggers, the new camera combines Sony’s advanced imaging technology with extensive usability and a custom-built feature set that is optimized for video creators.

At its core, the ZV-E10 features a 24.2-megapixel (approx. effective) APS-C Exmor CMOS sensor and BIONZ X image processing engine to produce high-quality imagery with high-sensitivity, detailed texture depiction and beautiful natural bokeh. Additionally, the ZV-E10 includes the acclaimed vlogging-specific features favored in the popular ZV-1 digital camera including “Background Defocus” that can smoothly switch between a blurred (bokeh) and sharp background, as well as the “Product Showcase Setting” mode that allows the camera to automatically shift focus from the subject’s face to an object being highlighted.

“With the introduction of Sony’s first interchangeable lens vlog camera, the ZV-E10, we are excited to meet the growing needs of today’s creators,” said Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. “The new ZV-E10 pairs the versatility and excellent image quality of a large-sensor interchangeable lens camera with user-friendly features that are specifically designed for vlogging, making it an ideal tool for video creators looking to transition to a more advanced set up.”

The ZV-E10 features a video-first design in a lightweight form factor (approx. 12 oz. / 343g) and includes the popular side-opening Vari-angle LCD Screen that allows creators to connect external mics on top of the camera. This simplifies setup while still allowing users to see the screen in selfie shooting mode and from high and low angles.

In addition to the screen, the ZV-E10 includes several other easy-to-use functions that are specifically designed for vlogging, including a new mode button located on the top of the camera that allows creators to easily change between Still/Movie/Slow and Quick modes with just one touch.

The new camera also includes advanced video features such as 4K (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) video shooting and Slow Motion with high picture quality (FHD 120p). Electronic image stabilization with Active Mode is also available and delivers stable video recording even while walking and shooting hand-held. Further, the ZV-E10’s advanced AF (autofocus) technology provides fast, precise AF with excellent tracking performance, as well as high quality audio for clear sound recording.

The new ZV-E10 will be available in black and white in late August for a retail price of $700. A kit featuring the ZV-E10 and E PZ 16-50mm f/3.5-5.6 OSS lens will also be available for $800.

Sony Vlog Challenge Contest

Together with this announcement, Sony will host their second Sony Vlog Challenge Contest that encourages entrants to create a vlog that highlights something that they are the most passionate and enthusiastic about. The entry period is July 27–Sept. 27, 2021 and is open to video creators in the US (excl. terr.) and Canada (excl. Quebec). See contest official rules here.