This morning, Sigma announced its upcoming launch of lenses for the Fujifilm X mount camera system. Initially, three lenses — the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN — will be available. Sigma also plans to release the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens, which is currently available for Sony E and L mounts, in December 2022.
Currently, the Sigma primes are available in four mounts — Sony E, Canon EF-M, Micro Four Thirds and L mount.
The three Contemporary primes feature a control algorithm with autofocus drive and communication speed optimization specifically developed for X mount lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed autofocus, the lenses also support AF-C and in-camera aberration correction on supported cameras. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.
The three prime lenses will be available beginning in April 2022. Pricing matches the other version of the lenses, at $449 for the 16mm, $339 for the 30mm and $479 for the 56mm.
16mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary specs
- Construction: 16 elements in 13 groups
- Angle of view: 83.2°
- Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded
- Minimum aperture: f/16
- Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8 inches
- Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.9
- Filter size: 67mm
- Dimensions: 72.2 x 92.6mm / 2.8 x 3.6 inches
- Weight: 405g / 14.3 ounces
30mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary specs
- Construction: 9 elements in 7 groups
- Angle of view: 50.7°
- Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded
- Minimum aperture: f/16
- Minimum focusing distance: 30cm / 11.8 inches
- Maximum magnification ratio: 1:7
- Filter size: 52mm
- Dimensions: 64.8 x 73.6mm / 2.6 x 2.9 inches
- Weight: 275g / 9.7 ounces
56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary specs
- Construction: 10 elements in 6 groups
- Angle of view: 28.5°
- Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded
- Minimum aperture: f/16
- Minimum focusing distance: 50cm / 19.7 inches
- Maximum magnification ratio: 1:7.4
- Filter size: 55mm
- Dimensions: 66.5 x 59.8mm / 2.6 x 2.4 inches
- Weight: 280g / 9.9 ounces
