This morning, Sigma announced its upcoming launch of lenses for the Fujifilm X mount camera system. Initially, three lenses — the 16mm f/1.4 DC DN, 30mm f/1.4 DC DN and 56mm f/1.4 DC DN — will be available. Sigma also plans to release the 18-50mm f/2.8 DC DN Contemporary lens, which is currently available for Sony E and L mounts, in December 2022.

Currently, the Sigma primes are available in four mounts — Sony E, Canon EF-M, Micro Four Thirds and L mount.

The three Contemporary primes feature a control algorithm with autofocus drive and communication speed optimization specifically developed for X mount lenses. In addition to realizing high-speed autofocus, the lenses also support AF-C and in-camera aberration correction on supported cameras. The mount is rubber-sealed to cater for use in a variety of environments.

The three prime lenses will be available beginning in April 2022. Pricing matches the other version of the lenses, at $449 for the 16mm, $339 for the 30mm and $479 for the 56mm.

16mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary specs

Construction: 16 elements in 13 groups

Angle of view: 83.2°

Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 25cm / 9.8 inches

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.9

Filter size: 67mm

Dimensions: 72.2 x 92.6mm / 2.8 x 3.6 inches

Weight: 405g / 14.3 ounces

30mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary specs

Construction: 9 elements in 7 groups

Angle of view: 50.7°

Diaphragm blades: 9, rounded

Minimum aperture: f/16

Minimum focusing distance: 30cm / 11.8 inches

Maximum magnification ratio: 1:7

Filter size: 52mm

Dimensions: 64.8 x 73.6mm / 2.6 x 2.9 inches

Weight: 275g / 9.7 ounces

56mm f/1.4 DC DN | Contemporary specs