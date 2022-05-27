The L mount was a latecomer to the full-frame market. Still, this fledgling platform hasn’t taken long to amass a great collection of relatively affordable primes. So if you’re new to the system or are thinking about switching, this roundup of L mount prime lenses will help you see what’s available for well under $1,000.

I have used all of the lenses listed below extensively. Honestly, I have not been disappointed by any of them. In fact, some of the lenses listed below are some of the best performers in this price range that I have laid my hands on. So, if you’re looking for super sharp, fast focusing L mount prime lenses that are weather-sealed, have top-drawer optics and render gorgeous colors and bokeh, you must take a closer look at the lenses below.

Panasonic Lumix 24mm f/1.8 — The best wide L mount prime lens

In our review, we said:

“Panasonic has done a great job with the Lumix S 24mm f/1.8. The lens is small and light yet is durable thanks to the quality plastics and the copious amounts of weather sealing. Image quality is excellent overall thanks to well-controlled chromatic aberrations, ghosting, flaring and great levels of sharpness” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN — A super sharp and super affordable L mount prime

In our review, we said:

“The Sigma 35mm f/2 DG DN Contemporary is a lens that has been sorely needed for L mount cameras. There’s finally an option that won’t break the bank, and that doesn’t compromise on performance at all. This lens delivers superb optical performance in a sleek retro-styled body that will delight whoever uses it.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Panasonic Lumix 50mm f/1.8 S — Nifty, fifty and oh so fine

In our review, we said:

“The lens is well made, it has weather-sealing, and it’s easy to use. The optics, overall, are excellent. The autofocus motors are silent and they zip along at rapid speeds. The lens is incredibly accurate for stills. To top it off the colors and bokeh, to my eyes, are also very nice” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Sigma 65mm f/2 DG DN — A versatile all-rounder

In our review, we said:

“The Sigma 65mm f/2 DG DN is an interesting lens that packs a lot of things you’re going to love into a well-built, but still small, and light lens. The images you create will have something a little special about them” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Panasonic Lumix 85mm f/1.8 — A must-have for L mount portrait photographers

In our review, we said:

You’re going to create gorgeous images with fantastic colors and bokeh. You’ll see little to nothing in terms of chromatic aberrations and flare. Overall, if you need a fast prime for portraits, street, product photography, landscapes, low light work or a general walkaround lens, this 85mm option that won’t break the bank is a fine choice.” Gear Editor — Brett Day

Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro — One of the sharpest L mount prime lenses

In our review, we said:

“Overall the Sigma 105mm f/2.8 DG DN Macro is a cracking lens that will please those who like to make the tiny things in this world come to life. When it comes to sharpness, this lens from Sigma is hard to beat. The colors and bokeh it produces are very nice, it’s built like a tank and autofocus performance is good too.” Gear Editor — Brett Day