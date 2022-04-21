This morning, Ricoh announced that the WG-6 camera has received a firmware update that allows for using the camera as a computer’s webcam. This brings full HD streaming, and unlike traditional webcams, the wide-angle and telephoto functions can also be used.

You can also share fine details of small objects by combining the ring light and macro shooting function, allowing for images to be taken as close as up to 1cm from the subject.

The functionality is supported in several web conferencing apps, including Zoom, Skype, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Cisco WebEx and Facebook Messenger. Note that in order to use with a tripod, the Extension Adapter TE-2 is required.

For more information, visit Ricoh’s website.