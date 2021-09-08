This morning, Ricoh announced the launch of the Ricoh GR IIIx. This high-end digital compact camera features a newly developed GR lens with a 40mm angle of view in the 35mm format, while harmonizing professional-grade image quality with a compact, lightweight body perfect for street photography.

The Ricoh GR IIIx has been developed in response to user requests for a new GR-series camera that will add a new perspective to the highly acclaimed Ricoh GR III. The GR III was released in March 2019, featuring a 28mm wide-angle lens and designed to further enhance the essential values of the GR-series: Optimizing image quality, snapshot capabilities and portability. The newly designed 26.1mm GR lens provides a 40mm angle of view in the 35mm format, close to the photographer’s own effective field of view.

Depending on the way the lens is used, this versatile angle of view can create different image renditions: You can capture an image similar to those taken at a 30mm semi-wide angle, or create a completely different visual expression as if taken at a 50mm standard angle. The camera also provides a range of new and upgraded post-shooting functions to edit captured images to the photographer’s preference.

The new Ricoh GR IIIx is a camera that harmonizes all the benefits of the ever-evolving Ricoh GR series with a new, innovative perspective perfect for dramatic, inspiring street photography. The camera also features:

Full HD movie recording (1920 x 1080 pixels, 60 frame rate) in the H-264 recording format

New DOF Priority (Deep) added to the program line to prioritize the closed aperture setting

Color Moiré Correction function to reduce the effect of moiré during playback

Interval Composite mode, effective in capturing landscapes with traces of the moon and stars

Electronic Level to check the camera’s inclination

GT-2 Tele Conversion Lens (optional) to extend the focal length to approx. 75mm telephoto in the 35mm format, usable in combination with the camera’s auto detection and crop functions

Compatibility with accessory flash units designed for use with PENTAX digital SLR cameras

The camera has been announced to retail for €999.00; US pricing and availability has not yet been announced. Stay tuned for preorder information as it becomes available.