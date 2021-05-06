This morning, ON1 announced a new application for image noise removal. ON1 NoNoise AI aims to give better results than any other noise reduction application on the market today. The app will intelligently remove image noise by leveraging ON1’s AI-based machine learning to remove luminance and color noise while maintaining the ultimate amount of details in photos.

The fast live previews will give photographers the speed and results they demand with straightforward controls, including an Auto mode that takes user-guided preferences into account. It will fully integrate into existing workflows by supporting the most common photo editors and file formats, including saving DNG raw files that maintain the whole tonal and color range.

“This product has been in development for quite a while. We’ve constantly been training the AI models, reviewing results, and comparing those results with other noise removal products out there today. It was no easy task. We knew there was a high bar to clear to say this is the fastest and best product for removing image noise while giving photographers the best results,” says Dan Harlacher, VP of Product.

Key features

AI-based noise reduction

Leverages state-of-art machine learning to build an AI network to remove luminance and color noise while maintaining the details like no other application producing excellent results.

Fast and easy-to-use controls

Results can be viewed in only a fraction of the time it takes other apps to produce viewable results. There are also far fewer controls to adjust without the limitation of sacrificing sharpness to reduce image noise. It creates the best user experience for getting impressive results in a very short amount of time.

AI-based demosaicing

For raw photos, a lot of image noise comes in the demosaicing process that converts a raw photo into a standard photo. Combining this step with the noise reduction during the AI training in ON1 NoNoise AI will achieve both better noise reduction and help increase detail and sharpness.

Saves RAW DNGs and more

Open RAW photos from over 700 cameras, including Fujifilm, and file types common to photography like DNG, JPEG, TIFF, PNG, etc. When it comes to saving results, it can create industry-standard DNG RAW files with the complete tonal and color range for use in most editors.

Combine and mask

ON1 NoNoise AI will include the ability to combine multiple renditions of a photo along with multiple photos as layers. This will allow customers to use powerful built-in masking tools to blend and combine them at different levels of noise reduction and sharpening on different areas of the photo.

Presets, batch processing and additional plugin support are also included.

The official release of ON1 NoNoise AI will be in the back half of June. Owners of ON1 Photo RAW 2021 or other 2021 ON1 apps and plugins will receive special discounted pricing for this all-new product once preorders begin in late May.