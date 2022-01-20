Things have been pretty quiet on the micro four-thirds (M4/3) front for some time now, however, all of this is set to change next month at the annual CP+ event.

The CP+ (Camera and Photo Imaging Show) event page has recently been updated to show that Panasonic and OM DIgital Solutions will be holding events on Feb. 23 and Feb. 24, 2022, respectively. Fans of both OM Digital Solutions (formerly Olympus) and Panasonic’s M4/3 platforms could be in for a treat. The word on the street suggests we will finally get to see the Panasonic Lumix GH6 and the fabled OM Digital Solutions ‘WOW’ camera. Here’s what we hope to see.

The Panasonic Lumix GH6 — What we want to see at CP+

Speculation about the GH6 has been flying around for many months now. Many sites out there with their ‘insiders’ have been posting specs, however, nobody knows what will be crammed inside the Lumix GH6. Now, here’s what we would like to see.

Class-leading 4K video

We know some of the recording modes that the Lumix GH6 will feature. A teaser from Panasonic showed us that 4:2:2 10-bit DCI4K at 60p with unlimited video recording will be present. 10-bit 4K 120p, and 10-bit 5.7K at 60p will also feature. We’re not expecting things to change around 6K and 8K video. The GH6 is going to be aimed squarely at producing some of the nicest 4K footage out there. Whether or not the camera will give us the option to shoot RAW video in-camera remains to be seen. Here’s hoping, though.

A stacked M4/3 sensor and image processor

It has been far too long since the last micro four-thirds sensor update. The last sensor developed for the system launched back in late 2015 early 2016. Since then, every single M4/3 camera has pretty much used the same 20-megapixel CMOS sensor. At a minimum, we’d like to see a BSI (backside illuminated) sensor. However, a brand-new stacked sensor that can catapult the GH6 into the future would be much better.

CMOS Sensor — Photo by Filya1 | Creative Commons

In terms of resolution, anything above 20 megapixels would be fine. However, if the sensor is still around the 20 megapixels, if it’s stacked, it will be a huge improvement over current M4/3 technology. Issues with rolling shutter will be a thing of the past. The low-light performance will be improved and dynamic range will be through the roof.

The new processor will hopefully bring huge upgrades in regards to burst modes and the contrast-based DFD autofocus system. DFD has long been a thorn in the side of videographers. So here’s hoping Panasonic can get the pulsing under control once and for all.

Even better M4/3 IBIS and more

It’s hard to imagine Panasonic being able to improve upon their already great in-body image stabilization. Still, it would be nice to see a micro four-thirds camera take back the IBIS crown from Canon. The EOS R5 and R6 boast 8-stops of stabilization. Improve on this and make the GH6 the steadiest platform on the market.

We’d also like to see improved battery life. The use of either CFexpress A or B cards. The same fully articulating 2.1 million dot LCD from the Lumix S1, and a high-resolution EVF with rapid refresh rates. UBS-C charging, a full-size HDMI port, hi-res modes, and perhaps even live composite that featured in the Lumix S5. As for pricing. We’d hope this camera remains under $2,000. However, we think the price will more likely be $2,497.99.

The Olympus ‘WOW’ camera at CP+

We’re just as much in the dark about the new OM SYSTEM ‘WOW’ camera as you are. While I believe that this new camera will be a successor to the OM-D E-M1 III, there’s an outside chance that it could be the successor to the E-M1X. Whatever form factor this camera takes on it has to hit the mark. OM Digital Solutions has but one chance to get this launch right. It’s also a pretty safe bet to say that whatever camera comes first, the cameras that follow will likely feature the same specifications. Here’s what we want to see.

A non-mechanical stacked sensor

We know the technology is out there still. Still, whether or not we’ll see a fully electronic sensor in the wow camera is unknown. What’s more likely is a 20-24 megapixel BSI or stacked sensor with mechanical and electronic options.

This new sensor will bring improved low light capabilities, there will be no rolling shutter (if it’s a stacked sensor) and the dynamic range will be improved. That’s all M4/3 fans have been wanting for a few years now. I still would not expect a high-megapixel sensor here. Instead, I fully expect this camera to bring it A-game in regards to AI to make up for any sensor shortcomings.

Artificial Intelligence and connectivity

If there’s one thing this company has never shied away from it’s AI. Current Olympus branded cameras have a fair few artificial intelligence features baked into them that make them stand out. The E-M1X has fantastic deep learning subject recognition algorithms. Then there are gems like Live Composite, Starry Sky AF, focus stacking modes and more.

I would not be surprised if this camera was bursting at the seams with computational technology. OM Digital could blur the lines between M4/3, smartphones and bigger full-frame cameras. We might see enhanced subject recognition (planes, trains, cars, birds, animals, humans). Real-time human and animal eye AF, improved Starry Sky AF, computational bokeh, depth perception and refocus tech, and more. If anyone can bring AI to the forefront, it’s OM Digital Solutions.

We’d also like to see a ‘WOW’ camera with the capability to connect to networks for data transfer. We would love to have a mainstream camera that can connect to data networks for instant live streaming, image sharing, uploads and more. A camera with a 5G connection? It has to happen at some point, right?

Enhanced video modes

OM Digital Solutions has said they will be focusing on video with the ‘WOW’ camera. So, we’re fully expecting the new camera to at least match what Panasonic will be doing with the GH6. This means 4K 10-bit 4:2:2 DCI at 60p. 4K 120, 10-bit 5.7K60p, 1080 240 with full autofocus, and possibly internal RAW recording capabilities. That’s what we want to see. Honestly, if OM Digital Solutions wants to pivot more toward videographers they’re going to have to go after the jugular here.

And the rest

OM Digital Solutions cannot afford to cheap out in any area when it comes to the ‘WOW’ camera. The autofocus system needs to be greatly improved. There must be more than the paltry 121 focus points seen in previous cameras. This means there needs to be a new powerful processor to go along with the sensor.

OM Digital cannot keep using tired and worn-out LCDs and EVFs. Honestly, the EVF and the LCD used in cameras like the E-M1 III and the E-M1X are substandard. We need to see EVF’s with at least 5.76m dots and fast refresh rates. The LCD also needs to pack more than 2 million dots.

Build quality, like the other PRO lenses in the Olympus line is exceptional!

If they’re serious about video there needs to be a full-sized HDMI port and a mic input. USB-C fast charging should be standard as should support for UHS-II and or CFexpress. IPX1 rated weather sealing should be in all of the new OM SYSTEM cameras too. Bring on better batteries as well. Of course, all of this will come at a price. The E-M1 III was just under $2,000 when launched and it was a minor upgrade over the E-M1 II. I would not be surprised if this camera approached the $2,400 mark.

What do you want to see from the OM SYSTEM 'WOW' camera and the GH6? What else do you want to see at CP+?