Olympus has announced a new program for emerging creatives to work with mentors and build their passion projects. The Break Free Program is a three-month, hands-on opportunity to provide emerging photographers the tools and mentoring support they need to bring their vision to life.

The company will select up to seven applicants to participate based on creativity of the project, skill level and how well the project fits within the program’s brand values. It is open to both still and video shooters, ages 15 and up.

During the three-month duration of the program, Olympus will share the progress of the program participants via the Olympus Learn Center. Some finalists will also be selected to participate in story takeovers on Olympus social channels.

Applications are being accepted through September 13, 2020.

To learn more, visit getolympus.com.