Late last night, Olympus announced the availability of its OM-D Webcam Beta software for macOS users.

Initially announced in July for Windows 10, OM-D Webcam Beta lets Olympus camera owners connect their cameras to their computers with the USB cable that came with their cameras. OM-D Webcam Beta enables users to turn their cameras into live webcams for use with video conferencing software like OBS, Google Chrome and Zoom (through Google Chrome).

OM-D Webcam Beta is available on Apple computers running macOS 10.12 or above. The OM-D E-M1X, E-M1, E-M1 Mark II, E-M1 Mark III and E-M5 Mark II are supported.

For more information and to download the software, visit getolympus.com.