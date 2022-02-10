During the Night Photo Summit 2022, National Parks at Night announced that they had acquired the Nightscaper Conference. This will be April 26-29, 2022 in-person as well as virtually via recorded presentations.

I was one of the people presenting at the Night Photo Summit. Definitely, the news surprised all of us in attendance! This would be two large communities coming together.

Capitol Reef National Park at night

About the Nightscaper Conference

Royce Bair created this community some years ago. National Parks at night began collaborating with him in early 2021. The first conference was held in 2019. The conference became a popular in-person event devoted to astro-landscape photographers, scientists, artists and activists who wish to enjoy and preserve the night skies.

The conference features Milky Way photographers, scientists, conservation groups and more. It attracts about 300 enthusiasts of all sorts. Beginning and seasoned photographers alike will be interested in this.

Arches National Park at night

Who are the presenters?

Capitol Reef National Park at night

The presenters will of course include Royce Bair. Also, there will be Jess Santos, MaryBeth Kiczenski, Matt Hill, Bryony Richards, Joshua Snow, Tim Cooper, Mike Shaw, Lance Keimig, Gabriel Biderman, Chris Nicholson and many more.

Where is the Nightscaper Conference?

Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument at night.

The conference will be live and in-person in Kanab, UT, near Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. It’s also in reasonably close proximity to Bryce, Capitol Reef and Grand Canyon National Parks and other amazing public lands.

What is National Parks at Night?

National Parks at Night hold night photography workshops that provide top-shelf education both in the classroom and in the field, and are arguably the best in the world at doing so. Also, they have an extremely informative blog. And they also have held two Night Photo Summit virtual conferences.

The five organizers from National Parks at Night will be presenting one session each.

There will be four panel discussions to explore important topics to the community. Topic ideas are welcome. They will solicit them within the Facebook community and Instagram.

Why is National Parks at Night acquiring the Nightscaper Conference?

Capitol Reef National Park at night.

Royce Bair approached NPAN with the idea of handing Nightscaper to them. He said he wanted to spend more time with his family. NPAN already has an enormous community of similar like-minded, passionate night photographers and enthusiasts. It makes sense to fuse the two communities together.

Social Media

Goblin Valley at night.

Royce will continue to run his Instagram account, @roycebairphoto. He shares photos tagged #nightscaper from the Facebook group on this account.

NPAN is taking over the Nightscaper Conference Instagram account, @nightscaperconference.

NPAN assuming ownership of the Nightscaper Facebook group. However, they say that nothing will change,and feel that the moderators of that group are already doing a great job. They will simply work alongside them.