The well-respected National Parks at Night held their first Night Photo Summit last year. This was a great success. Consequently, they’ve decided to hold another Night Photo Summit this year as well. I am also deeply honored to say that I am one of the 25 presenters. My presentation will be “How to Use Light Painting Angles to Create Detail, Texture and Drama.” I will expand on creating detail and texture from this article.

What is National Parks at Night?

National Parks at Night hold night photography workshops that provide top-shelf education both in the classroom and in the field, and are arguably the best in the world at doing so. They also have an extremely informative blog.

Ancient Bristlecone Pine Forest, CA. This photo was featured in National Geographic books and Westways magazine.

What is Night Photo Summit 2022?

“How to Use Light Painting Angles to Create Detail, Texture and Drama,” presented by Ken Lee

A couple of years ago, National Parks at Night had been wanting to hold an in-person event, but decided not to wait and hold a virtual event instead. This event will have 40 classes with over 25 speakers discussing a wide range of topics on all things night photography. This includes NPAN’s own elite group of instructors.

The speakers will include not only night photographers, but also astrophysicists, writers, artists and rangers. They will speak about astronomy, dark skies, creativity and of course photo techniques — both in the field and post-processing.

There are video presentations and classes for all levels, including beginners, intermediate, and those looking to hone their skills even more. The presentations include such disparate topics as creating time-lapses, photographing fireflies, photographing the Milky Way, night portraiture and more. Every presentation will have live chat opportunities.

Additionally, there will also be unscripted panel discussions, virtual parties and networking opportunities.

Everyone who purchases this will get access to full streaming access of all videos for the next year.

Joshua Tree National Park, CA

Who are the presenters?

The presenters include Gabriel Biderman, Lance Keimig, Matt Hill, Chris Nicholson and Tim Cooper from National Parks at Night.

Other presenters include Adam Woodworth, Amir Shahcheraghian, Art Wolfe, Autumn Schrock, Colleen Miniuk, Erik Kuna, Forest Chaput, Gunther Wegner, Hannu Huhtamo, Imma Barrera, Jess Santos, Kah-Wai Lin, Kevin Adams, Michael DeYoung, Michael Frye, Mike Mezeul II, Nicole Mortillaro, Rafael Pons, Royce Bair, Sherry Pincus, and Susan Magnano and, as mentioned, me.

Texture and shadows inside an enormous World War II airplane hangar, Nevada desert.

When is it?

The Night Photo Summit 2022 takes place Feb. 4-6, 2022.

How much is it?

Night Photo Summit is $399 for 45+ hours of night photography education, camaraderie, fun, full replay access for a year. This is my affiliate link, so when you sign up, please use this link!

I hope to see you there!