Google has announced that it will end its free unlimited storage for Google Photos beginning June 1, 2021. Up until now, Google Photos has been a great solution to offload some of your phone’s photos, as it offers free storage of them, at a slightly reduced quality.

Moving forward, users will need to subscribe to Google One if they’re using more than 15GB of data. All photos uploaded before June 1, 2021 will not count against the 15GB cap.

However, if you have a Pixel device, you’ll still be able to upload photos for free after June 1 without counting against your cap.

To prep users for the change, Google has developed a personalized time estimate of how much longer a storage tier will last. For this, it averages your photo uploads over time to estimate how much longer you’ll be able to use the current storage tier.

Storage for Google One begins at $1.99/month for 100GB. Note that in addition to photos, Google One includes storage for Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms and Jamboard files.

For more information, visit Google’s update post.