For years, Google offered an unlimited photo storage option, letting Android and iOS users easily put their photos in the cloud at full resolution. That option went away in June 2021, but it’s back. Kind of.

If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you’ll soon have the option to add a Google One plan that offers 2TB + Unlimited Google Photos. It’s not free — it costs $15 per month. However, it’s currently the only way to get unlimited storage for Google Photos.

A new tier of Google One cloud storage plan is coming – exclusive to T-Mobile customers! @TMobile customers can get unlimited storage for photos and videos in Google Photos + 2 TB of cloud storage for just $15/month, starting April 26. More details: https://t.co/YlliJiDFH5 pic.twitter.com/q9f2Aj1GzN — T-Mobile Newsroom (@tmobilenews) April 12, 2022

T-Mobile advertises this as being exclusively for T-Mobile customers. And sure enough — for right now anyway — there is no way to get add Google Photos storage to your Google One plan.

This plan lets you store unlimited photos and videos in full resolution, plus have 2TB of storage for Gmail, Google Drive, phone backups and more. Plus you can access your photos, videos and other content from any device.

A Google One plan also gives you extra editing options in the Google Photos app, like Portrait Light and Portrait Blur.

The plan is set to be available beginning April 26, 2022, and a free 30-day trial is available. Visit T-Mobile’s website for more.