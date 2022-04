Adobe has announced that the Adobe MAX 2022 conference will be held October 18-20, 2022. It will be held both in-person in Los Angeles, CA, as well as virtually.

The 2022 conference will mark the first in-person Adobe MAX conference since 2019.

You can join the Adobe MAX mailing list here to keep informed on the latest news and updates. Registration will open in July.

Stay tuned to Photofocus for more on this breaking news story.