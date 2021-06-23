To empower creatives to succeed in 3D, today Adobe is releasing the Adobe Substance 3D Collection. It is a suite of interoperable tools and services that support 3D creativity from the beginning to the end of any project. This is an intuitive extension of the Creative Cloud tools that designers already love, like Photoshop and Illustrator.

A new era of creativity is emerging around this generation of 3D technology. Creatives and businesses are evolving their skills to create enriching experiences in 3D. In the past year, Adobe has seen 3D adoption skyrocket as businesses, like Ben & Jerry’s. They have used tools like Substance by Adobe for virtual photography and photo-realism design.

Built for experienced 3D artists and beginners, the new Substance 3D Toolkit includes:

Stager : A new state-of-the-art tool to assemble 3D models, materials and lighting in a 3D scene and produce virtual photography.

: A new state-of-the-art tool to assemble 3D models, materials and lighting in a 3D scene and produce virtual photography. Painter, Designer and Sampler : Industry-standard texturing tools Painter, Designer and Sampler create stylized or photorealistic images, breathing life into 3D designs.

: Industry-standard texturing tools Painter, Designer and Sampler create stylized or photorealistic images, breathing life into 3D designs. Modeler : Soon available for Private Beta, Modeler is an innovative solution connecting VR and desktop for a more immersive design process and organic sculpting.

: Soon available for Private Beta, Modeler is an innovative solution connecting VR and desktop for a more immersive design process and organic sculpting. 3D Asset Library: An expanded library of thousands of customizable 3D assets to feed creatives’ workflow. The toolkit also provides access to Creative Cloud’s fonts library, storage, etc.

You can find videos and much more information on Adobe Substance 3D Collection here.