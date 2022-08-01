I often get asked about what mobile apps I use for night photography. When I mention that one of my favorites is Clear Outside, most people have never heard of it.

However, I app-solutely (um, sorry) love this app and find it extremely accurate. In fact, several of my non-night photography friends use it to gauge accurate weather. Oh, and it’s free. Yes, free. Let’s find out what it does.

Is it, well, clear outside?

Yes, you guessed it, Clear Outside determines cloud cover. What I love about this app is that it describes not only the total amount of clouds but also low, medium and high clouds. This is valuable because each has very different qualities for photographing at night. Or day.

Want a beautiful fiery sunset? A partially cloudy forecast might grant your wish. Want epic streaking clouds moving past? Maybe fast-moving clouds is the answer. Want clear skies for Milky Way? This will tell you if tonight’s the night.



As you can see above, the morning is rather clear but it gets rather cloudy, especially by noon.

What about other locations?

Press “Locations” and the “+” sign and type in a location. Yes, you may type in longitude and latitude as well. This is especially fantastic if you want an extremely precise location. Above are some of my commonly used locations. You may delete these at any time.

What else does Clear Outside tell us?

The above screenshot shows the conditions for Mammoth Lakes, CA. It’s quite clear. It gives the number on the 9-point numeric Bortle Scale (1 is almost no light pollution, 9 is a brightly lit inner urban area). The color indicates civil, nautical, and astronomical darkness. It even shows us when the International Space Station (I.S.S.) is flying past. But that’s not all.

Above, this app also tells us about the moon phase, when the sun and moon rise, fog, the chance of rain, wind, temperature, dew point and humidity. These are all relevant to night photography or astronomy, of course, but are helpful day or night. If it’s particularly humid but cold, you might want to bring along items to prevent condensation on the lens.

Clear Outside also has a website

You may also access Clear Outside through a browser at clearoutside.com. Like its Android and iOS app counterparts, it defaults to Exeter, Devon UK. I have not found a way to make either default to another location. However, that’s easily rectified by the push of a button.

I would love it if the apps were able to sync with the website, but there are no provisions to log in. On a desktop, what I’ve done is keyed in specific locations and saved them as bookmark links. Obviously, on the app, you can store specific locations.

The price for iOS or Android apps? Free. The benefit? Priceless. Bravo, First Light Optics. Take a bow.