I recently decided to purchase the 2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro. It has completely changed the way I approach editing images and video. One elephant in the room, though is that the iPad, along with many other devices, is limited when it comes to ports. Fortunately, we have many options when it comes to USB-C hubs now. The EZQuest 5-1 USB-C hub is one of them.

When I purchased my iPad Pro, I also purchased a USB-C card reader with a single slot for UHS-II cards. Given that I want to use the iPad for all of my image and video editing, I needed something that could read more than just SD cards.

The EZQuest 5-in-1 card reader promises high read speeds from CFast 2.0, Compact Flash, standard UHS-II SD cards, UHS-II microSD cards and Sony’s Memory Stick Pro cards. Now, let’s see how it performs.

Pros

Can read from five cards simultaneously

Slim form factor and good build quality

Rapid transfer speeds

Plug and play

Price

Cons

No support for XQD or CFexpress cards

EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub — Technical specifications

All technical specifications for the EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub are from the official EZQuest website:

Connector : USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 compatible

: USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 compatible Finish : Space Gray

: Space Gray Cable Length : 22cm, 8.66 inches

: 22cm, 8.66 inches Dimensions : Length 5 inches, Width 1.5 inches, Height 0.5 inches

: Length 5 inches, Width 1.5 inches, Height 0.5 inches Readers : CFast 2.0, UHS II SD, UHS II microSD, CF 6.0, Memory Stick Pro

: CFast 2.0, UHS II SD, UHS II microSD, CF 6.0, Memory Stick Pro Construction: Anodized aluminum

The EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub solves a problem; well partly

The EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub does pretty well at solving a few problems that mobile content creators face. The 5-in-1 reader cuts down on the number of individual dongles you need to carry. This USB-C hub fits five individual card readers into one device. The card reader will also not have much of an impact when it comes to traveling either.

The EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub’s slim form factor allows it to slip into any camera or accessory bag that you might own. Not only is it a nice size, but it’s also incredibly light (0.35lbs) and well constructed. The anodized aluminum finish gives the card reader a premium feel and makes it tough. This card reader has been tossed about in my bags, dropped onto desks, bumped into things and it still looks brand-new.

A major caveat

The card reader is compatible with UHS-II SD cards and their microSD variants. This will cover most creatives out there. It can also read from CompactFlash, CFas, and Sony Memory Stick Pros. Now, CompactFlash and Sony Memory sticks aren’t used as much these days as CFast and UHS-II cards. CFast cards, for those who don’t know, are used more in video cameras like those from BlackMagic, Arri, Canon and others.

One major caveat that stops the EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub from being a perfect tool is that it’s not compatible with CFexpress/XQD cards. This is a bit of a head scratcher. This is not a brand-new format. It has been around for a while now, so its absence is puzzling. It means that If I’m reviewing or using a camera that uses CFexpress Type B or Type A, I will either need a hub that has a USB port so I can connect my camera directly to the iPad or the computer I’m using, or I’ll need a dedicated dongle for those formats. Ugh. This is a major downer.

Using the EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub

Using the EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub is easy. You just find an empty USB-C port on your device and you plug it in. There are no drivers to download. It’s plug-and-play, which is nice. I connected it to my iPad Pro and it was instantly recognized in the file app. It’s the same story when I connected it to my PC. The cable is pretty long (8.6 inches). When connected to my iPad Pro the reader sits flush on my desk. This removes any tension on USB-C ports which is great.

When you’re ready to transfer your data you just pop your media into the correct slot, all of which are clearly marked. Then you simply highlight, copy and paste the files to your device. You can copy data from the five ports simultaneously as well. This will help save you some time. In terms of read speeds, because this is a USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 compatible device, images and video files transfer rapidly. It’s a piece of cake to use.

Is the EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub right for you?

The EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub is a simple device that does a good job of overcoming obstacles that many tablets and even some laptops and desktops give us (i.e, a lock of ports). If you’re a creator who uses devices such as the iPad, iPad Pro, a Surface, a MacBook, MacBook Air or even a 24-inch iMac, you can benefit from this device.

The anodized aluminum finished in space gray matches Apple products nicely. It’s easy to use, it’s well made, and it only costs just a little bit more than one dongle that supports just one card. The major disappointment is no support for CFexpress cards. However, if you use CFast, UHS-I, UHS-II cards, CompactFlash, or Sony Memory Stick Pro cards, the EZQuest 5-in-1 USB-C hub is a good product to have.