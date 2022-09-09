If you just picked up the shiny new iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro and want to make the most of their powerful cameras, this roundup is for you.

The iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro are the most powerful iPhones to date (I mean, they all are at launch, right?); however, Apple has really upped the ante when it comes to the cameras that they have used. So, whether you pick up the base iPhone 14, or the iPhone 14 Pro, you’ll have optics and sensors that will help you elevate your mobile photography.

As good as the cameras are, though, they’re only as good as the apps that power them. Fortunately, many photography apps in the Apple app store will help you plan, create, edit and share your mobile creations. In this roundup, we’ll take a quick look at the apps you should download for your iPhone 14 on day one of ownership.

Photoshop Express — A powerful creativity app for iPhone 14 content creators

Photoshop Express is a powerful photography app for editors on the go. While Photoshop Express will not give you the whole Photoshop experience, it will provide you with a compelling feature set that allows you to heal images quickly, apply skin smoothing to portraits, liquify pictures, create photo grids and collages, and add shapes and text. You can download it for free. However, if you want to unlock all of its features, you’ll need to sign in with your active Adobe account. This will be an excellent app for the iPhone 14. Read our full review here.

Snapseed — Pro editing for the iPhone 14

Snapseed is easily one of the best photography apps on mobile devices. The app is loved by photographers worldwide because of its excellent design and pro feature set. You can adjust curves, white balances, temperatures and a whole host of things quickly. In addition, the app lets you add effects and filters. Cropping is also a piece of cake. You can do everything you need to make your images shine! You can even develop RAW images with it. The best part? This app is free! Make it a part of your iPhone 14 app set.

The Photographers Ephemeris (TPE) — It will make your phone shine

The Photographers Ephemeris (TPE) is an app that landscape photographers swear by. TPE is an incredibly powerful photography app that allows you to bring up a map of the location you’re currently in or that you’re scouting. You can then see exactly where the sun or moon will be at any given time at any place on earth, and you can see where the light will fall on the landscape in front of you.

The augmented reality feature is a game-changer, the sightlines help you plan, and there’s even a light pollution overlay for astrophotographers. It’s not free, but it will help make your iPhone 14 shine!

VERO — The new darling for social photography

Instagram is dead for photography. So, don’t bother downloading for the iPhone 14. Instead, download VERO. This app has recently been thrust back into the spotlight thanks to celebrity endorsements — and articles like ours — and it is quickly becoming the go-to app for photographers who want to share their work with others who will appreciate it. The VERO community is real and engaged. There’s no algorithm to contend with, timelines are in chronological order, there are no ads, and images are uploaded in hi-res. This must be one of the first photography apps you should download. Stop by and say hi to me if you do decide to sign up for free.

Lightroom Mobile — Everything you love about Lightroom comes on the iPhone

Lightroom Mobile is probably the first image editing app most photographers will download to their devices. This photography app gives you the most powerful tools from the desktop version of Lightroom and stuffs them into an easy-to-navigate and easy-to-use mobile application.

You can perform all exposure corrections, crop, manage noise, use the dehaze tool, and edit RAW files. On top of this, you can sync the app with Adobe cloud, so all of your images will be waiting for you on your desktop or laptop when you get home. So, if you want to edit like a pro on the go, this app is for you.

Lens Distortions — Easily add some flare to your iPhone 14 images

Lens Distortions is a free-to-use photography app that also has a subscription model. Still, you can download it and start creating masterpieces thanks to the free Hollywood-grade lighting effects. You can quickly add light hits, fog, mist, rain, sun stars, light leaks and more. You can even add text and simple color layers. If you like it, you can sign up for their subscription model. It’s well worth a download.

Flickr — An OG social site that’s going from strength to strength

If you’re looking to join a photography community that genuinely cares about you and that will answer any questions you might have, you need to come and chill out with the Photofocus crew over at the Photofocus Community.

But if you’re already a member and want to broaden your horizons, Flickr is the place to do it. Flickr went through an uncertain phase for a few years, but now it’s back and better than ever. You can share your images and talk to like-minded individuals. The app is nice and easy to use too. It’s free, or you can sign up for extra benefits. It will look great on the iPhone 14.