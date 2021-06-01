Last time we placed the spotlight on Hamburg-based Jan Erik Waider, we imagined the Earth’s fiery beginnings in his “Genesis” series. By now, we mostly know him for his abstract landscape photography infused with atmospheric vibe and surreal colors. So, it’s interesting to see his venture into macro photography with “MOORLANDS,” one of his springtime projects this year.

While “MOORLANDS” isn’t his only macro work, it’s one of the best examples of how he is able to effectively shift from big picture to miniscule details. In addition, what ties together his versatility in both perspectives is his penchant for abstract visuals.

Thinking of taking a break from landscape photography? This series may give you some ideas on shifting your view to the immersive details of macro photography.

An alternate view of the moorland

I’m sure that Waider, as with any landscape photographer, would have initially thought about showcasing the moorland with a landscape series. He would have crafted some interesting shapes and patterns from above in his signature atmospheric style. Instead, we see him give an invitation to dive deeper into the details and see the moorlands in a way we most likely haven’t seen before.

In this alternate perspective, we see him pay attention to all sorts of abstract art lying mostly hidden from our view. I think this is a testament of how Waider has effectively trained himself to find abstract beauty in everything, and in whatever he points his camera to. I won’t be surprised if it’s his way to keep his eye for detail sharp and his creative juices flowing. Challenging yourself to try something new and see things differently is an effective way to achieve that.

Creating the abstract moorland masterpiece in macro

Has this series inspired you to dip your toes into macro photography? I’m sure you’re curious about his chosen tools for the job. To create this abstract macro series, Waider said that he used the Tamron SP 90mm F/2.8 Di MACRO 1:1 and the Venus LAOWA 24mm f/14 2X Macro Probe lens on a Nikon D850 full-frame DSLR. He also included some behind the scenes snaps of his setup to give us an idea on the scale he was working with.

On a side note, some of you may remember the Venus LAOWA macro probe lens as the “weird” lens Pierre Lambert used for street photography. So, those who decide to pick up this unusual glass may also find it interesting to experiment with!

Liked this series? Make sure that you also check out Jan Erik Waider’s website and Behance portfolio to see more of his beautiful abstract landscapes.

All photos by Jan Erik Waider. Used with Creative Commons permission.