If you’re fond of all things weird yet wonderful when it comes to photography gear, you might have fun with the Venus Laowa 24mm f14 2X macro probe lens. Shaped like a long thin tube with a small opening at the end, this niche macro lens is used for very special purposes, like product photography and wildlife macro photography.

Still, this unusual lens hasn’t stopped photographers from experimenting with it. Case in point is the video above showing Pierre Lambert recently taking it out for a spin to shoot some crazy street snaps. Totally unexpected for street photography, but looks like he was able to pull it off anyway. Those of us who have never thought about going super macro when shooting in the city may get some ideas and inspiration out of it. For an unwieldy lens that looks more like a baton than a photography equipment, he sure got some pretty interesting results!

Ever experimented with this “weird” macro probe lens? Join the Photofocus Community if you haven’t yet to share and discuss your results with us!