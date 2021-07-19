One of the greatest pioneers of light painting and night photography, Lost America’s Troy Paiva, is doing a night photography workshop at Nelson Ghost Town in October 2021, along with another extremely skilled night photographer and teacher, Timothy Little. Both have been featured here in Photofocus for their night photography.

Although Troy taught workshops before, he has not done any in years … until now. This is a fantastic opportunity to learn from someone who has influenced thousands of night photographers through his pioneering techniques.

Nelson Ghost Town. Photo by Timothy Little. Photo by Troy Paiva. Please note that this is not at Nelson Ghost Town.

Since it’s co-taught by Timothy, there will be two instructors for a small group of only 10 people. The workshop is structured so you will benefit whether you are new to night photography or you have been doing it for years.

What is Nelson Ghost Town?

Nelson is easily one of my favorite places to photograph. Whether it’s vintage cars, gas pumps, old Western buildings, soda machines, creepy dolls, a spectacular airplane “wreck” or phone booths, you will be in paradise.

Given its proximity to Las Vegas, it’s also quite accessible. The area is frequently used for movies, TV shows, music videos, commercials, wedding ceremonies and much more.

An airplane “wreck” from an old movie shoot, one of the many things to photograph at Nelson Ghost Town. Photo by Ken Lee.

What will you learn?

Quite a bit if you wish. You may learn various light painting techniques, night photography, composition and philosophy of photography, presented in a very accessible manner in a fascinating space.

You’ll also be among numerous creative photographers, giving you the opportunity to make friends, work together on photos, and share in the experience in a safe environment. My friends still tell stories about Troy’s night photography workshops from over a decade ago.

Nelson Ghost Town. Photo by Timothy Little.

As I’ve mentioned before, when I first began delving into night photography, I stumbled across Troy and Lance Keimig’s photography and approaches. I have found their approach and images to be creative and inspiring.

Troy Paiva

Photo by Troy Paiva. Please note that this is not at Nelson Ghost Town.

Troy’s work has been featured in countless publications including Air and Space, Hemmings and Hot Rod magazines to name a few. He’s lectured at Industrial Light and Magic and his art has been used on several book covers including three Stephen King novels. He has authored several books, most recently “Night Salvage” and “Boneyard.”

This photographer’s unique, low-cost, high-impact approach has inspired and influenced many worldwide. Troy augments the scene with handheld light (frequently colored) during the exposure, treating the site like a dark stage set, using theatrical and cinematic techniques to manage the composition, create mood and lead the viewer’s eye.

Timothy Little

Nelson Ghost Town. Photo by Timothy Little.

Timothy Little is a gifted nighttime landscape artist based on Cape Cod. Since 2006, he has used his moonlit and starlit photographic art to connect the natural beauty of “the Cape” with the inherent solitude of night. His portfolio is exclusive to night photography making him the only area artist specializing in this genre. He also specializes in photographing abandoned scenes in the southwest United States.

His work has been featured on Space.com, the Cape Cod Times, Cape Cod Life, Visit Massachusetts and several other New England based publications.

In addition to creating art, he shares his knowledge through group workshops and guided night tours.