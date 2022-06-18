I love a good road trip. I try to do them several times a year, at least once each season. If summer has hit and it’s hot or humid, there are still some fabulous road trips or even just day trips you can do. So here are my summer road trip ideas.

Head for the hills

The obvious place to go when it’s hot is the beach, right? Well not everyone lives near the beach. And for those that do, well, more often than not they are jam-packed with people.

So why not head for the hills? I love heading for the hills, they are frequently cooler and less crowded. Snowfields? Yes, visit a snowfield, without the snow. Great location for walks without the crowds. Also quite interesting. Then there are forests and creeks and rivers to explore. Perhaps summer rain has waterfalls flowing? Just the sound of running water can have a cooling effect.

Redwood forest Creeks Fry's Hut Mt Bulla Nature Waterfalls

Check out a local zoo

You don’t have to travel too far in most areas to find a zoo or fauna park. Some of the ones we have in Australia have misters running in the hotter months to keep people and animals cooler. Many have shady spots as well. I have found in the hotter months, it pays to go early. Otherwise, the animals are all napping in some quiet and secluded shady spot, away from visitors!

Watergardens

Do you have any water gardens locally? There are often lots of them scattered around and many are only open during the Summer months, like Blue Lotus Watergardens in Victoria’s Yarra Valley. All that lovely cool water and pretty flowers, don’t forget an umbrella to keep the worst of the sun off.

Old cemeteries

I know it might sound weird, but wandering through old cemeteries can make for an interesting morning. Take a drive and see what else you can find. Many have large trees for shade too. Get lost in a little history, it can help take your mind off the heat.

There is always the coast

Obviously, there is always the coast. But there is so much to explore than just sitting on the beach. Aim for sunrise or sunset, depending on the coastal location. It’s often much cooler earlier in the day if you are trying to avoid the heat. Rock pools and rocky coastlines can be fascinating to explore, but be careful of tides.

Take a walk along a shoreline or visit a rocky coast. A lovely coastal breeze can make the heat more bearable.

A few tips